OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,168 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

