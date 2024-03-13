OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,219 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 475,140 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

