OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 243 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.