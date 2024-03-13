OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 315 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

HSY stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

