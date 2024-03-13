OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,749 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.