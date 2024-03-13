OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 75 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,522 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $950.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

