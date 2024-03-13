OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

