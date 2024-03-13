OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.20% of First Financial worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Financial

First Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.