OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CVE opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

