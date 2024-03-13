OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

FI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

