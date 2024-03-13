OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.21.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

