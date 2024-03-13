OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $471.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.