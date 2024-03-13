OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

