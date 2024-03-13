OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $790,554 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.89 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

