OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

