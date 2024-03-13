OmniAb (OABI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect OmniAb to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $623.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 68.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OmniAb

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.