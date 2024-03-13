ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

