OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

OneSpan Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 77,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

