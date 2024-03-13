OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
OneSpan Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of OSPN stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpan
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.