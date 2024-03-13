Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

