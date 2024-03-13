Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $129.37 and last traded at $125.91, with a volume of 16885754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.13.
The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle Stock Up 11.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.