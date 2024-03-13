Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.62-1.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,699,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,782,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oracle by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,266,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,398,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

