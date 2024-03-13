O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,094.60 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,098.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,029.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

