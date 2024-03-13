OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 2,741 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

