Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.01 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,371 shares of company stock valued at $659,806. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

