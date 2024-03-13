Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

