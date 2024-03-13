Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Panasonic

Panasonic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Panasonic had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Panasonic will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.