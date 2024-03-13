PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.57.

PAR stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

