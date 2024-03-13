Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Meghan Crawford-Hamlin Buys 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) Director Meghan Crawford-Hamlin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.14.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

