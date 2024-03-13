Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $936.67

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.67 ($12.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,018.50 ($13.05). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,018.50 ($13.05), with a volume of 4,512,241 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSON shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.49) to GBX 965 ($12.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,160 ($14.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 969.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 936.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,546.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,750.00%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.06) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,748.85). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

