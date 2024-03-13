PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

