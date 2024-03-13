PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,998,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

