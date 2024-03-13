PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $444.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,372 shares of company stock valued at $117,258. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

