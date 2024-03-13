PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $444.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,372 shares of company stock worth $117,258 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

