PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,917 shares of company stock worth $5,782,335 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

