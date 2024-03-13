Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PEBO opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

