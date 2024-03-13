Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.09. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 210,946 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFMT

Performant Financial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.