Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Dean K. Finch Acquires 7,621 Shares of Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Dean K. Finch bought 7,621 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.85) per share, with a total value of £100,216.15 ($128,399.94).

Persimmon Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 1,324 ($16.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 925 ($11.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,501 ($19.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,413.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,766.99%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

