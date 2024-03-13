Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

