Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,327 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $35,559,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

