Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$16.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

TSE PEY opened at C$14.06 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,974 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$35,985.40. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,204 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

