Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266,131 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $151.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

