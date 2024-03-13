PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PHIN opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
