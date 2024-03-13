Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PIRS opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.