Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $243.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day moving average of $232.58. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.