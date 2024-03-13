Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pixelworks
Pixelworks Trading Down 1.8 %
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Pixelworks
In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 79.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pixelworks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.