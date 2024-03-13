Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 79.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

