Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 16,450,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,223,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

