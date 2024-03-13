PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 646,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,075,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

