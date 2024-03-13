Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

POW opened at C$39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

