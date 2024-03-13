Preetam Shah Sells 18,931 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) CFO Preetam Shah sold 18,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $12,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

