Premium Brands (PBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$89.87 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.68 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$115.30.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

